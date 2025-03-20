American Postal Workers Union rally against USPS privatization plans

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

HENRIETTA, N.Y. — A protest against proposals to privatize the United States Postal Service gathered in Henrietta Thursday afternoon. The American Postal Workers Union led the demonstration at the Bulk Mail Center on Jefferson Road.

The Trump administration has considered a plan to either transfer the USPS to the U.S. Department of Commerce or sell it off entirely. However, the Postal Workers Union argues that only Congress has the authority to change the structure of the Postal Service.

Protesters held signs saying “U.S. mail not for sale” and “Honk save our postal service.”

“We want to have a post office that works well and doesn’t lose massive amounts of money,” President Trump said back in February. “We’re thinking about doing that. And it’ll be a form of a merger, but it’ll remain the Postal Service, and I think it’ll operate a lot better.”

The union insists that any takeover of the Postal Service would be illegal. The agency has worked independently since 1970.

