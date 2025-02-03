American Rock Salt faces unprecedented demand, stressing supply chain amid long stretch of cold weather

MOUNT MORRIS, N.Y. – American Rock Salt in Mount Morris says this winter has stressed their supply chain and they’ve had unprecedented demand. They know some towns are concerned.

“This historic demand is due to the long stretch of cold weather events impacting the region where the constantly low temperatures require salting roads for even very small snowfall events,” the company’s statement reads. “We are operating under the assumption that this strong demand will continue throughout the remainder of the 2025 winter season.”

News10NBC Chief Investigative Reporter Berkeley Brean started reporting on this a month ago when contractors who plow parking lots at malls, gas stations and hospitals said their deliveries were cancelled. Here’s what one of them told Brean then:

Berkeley Brean, News10NBC: “Do you think that means you’re not getting a delivery this week or you’re not getting a delivery for the foreseeable future?”

Tony, contractor: “Foreseeable future.”

Tony: “I’m one of probably hundreds of contractors so once that starts to happen with everybody, it is going to be very very hard to get bulk material.”

Last year American Rock Salt shipped 1.8 million tons of salt. By the end of January this year, it already shipped 2.1 million tons. The mine says it’s working 3 shifts, added new equipment and opened its reserve pile.

“With these efforts we have successfully increased daily production by over 25%, while maintaining a safe working environment,” the company said.

American Rock Salt is in contact with the state and towns. The local towns Berkeley has talked to recently say their supply is okay, but they’re watching it closely.

RELATED:

*A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.*