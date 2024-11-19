Amerks’ ‘Captain of the Game’ returns, giving Golisano patients special game night

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Americans are reintroducing a beloved program that offers kids a special opportunity.

The team is bringing back their honorary “Captain of the Game” program for its fifth season. This initiative allows a patient from Golisano Children’s Hospital to join the team on the ice during the national anthem.

The program will make its return to Blue Cross Arena on November 22, and during the following games:

Friday, Nov. 22 vs. Hershey

Friday, Dec. 27 vs. Utica

Friday, Jan. 10 vs. Utica

Friday, Feb. 7 vs. Belleville

Friday, March 21 vs. Charlotte

“Through the Honorary Captain program, the Rochester Americans organization has supported this mission and has celebrated our patients and their care teams by highlighting the tremendous teamwork at our hospital. We are so touched by the ways they honor the diverse journeys of our patients and how, along with their dedicated fanbase, they have helped raise funds to support our work,” said Jill Halterman, MD, MPH, interim chair of the Department of Pediatrics at Golisano Children’s Hospital.

The honorary captain also gets to watch the pre-game warm-ups from the team bench or the penalty box, enjoy the game from a luxury suite, and receive a custom jersey for game night.

