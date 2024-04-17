Amerks eyeing first place in North Division, taking on Toronto Marlies Wednesday night

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Amerks fans, get ready to get loud at Blue Cross Arena Wednesday night. A win would move the Amerks into sole possession of first place in the North Division standings.

The playoff-bound Amerks begin their final week of the regular season as they welcome the Toronto Marlies back to the Blue Cross Arena.

Rochester trails Syracuse by just one point heading into the final three games of the season. Doors open at 4:50 p.m. and the game starts at 7:05 p.m. For tickets, click here.

Rochester hasn’t won a division title since 2005.