Amerks to celebrate fans with giveaways, prizes at final regular season home game

ROCHESTER, N.Y. -As the warmth makes its way back to Rochester, the Amerks’ regular season is on its way out. The Rochester Americans are set to conclude their regular season with “Fan Appreciation Night” at home Friday night.

The Amerks will face off against the Toronto Marlies shortly after 7 p.m. Fans attending the game will have the chance to win prizes including gift cards, coupons, and signed merchandise from the Amerks and the Buffalo Sabres.

The early bird gets the worm. The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a free portable charging bank.

Hoping to get last minute tickets? Click this link.

The Amerks clinched a spot in the playoffs, and the North Division semifinals start on Friday, April 25 at Blue Cross Arena. Tickets go on sale Saturday, April 19.

Amerks ’24-’25 season highlights:

