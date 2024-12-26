Amerks to host Comets in Friday night matchup at Blue Cross Arena

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Americans are set to face off against the Utica Comets Friday night at Blue Cross Arena.

The Amerks are on a winning streak, having secured victories in their last two games. In contrast, the Comets have struggled, losing four of their last five matches. Rochester narrowly defeated Utica in their previous encounter, winning by just one goal. Fans can look forward to an exciting game, with the puck set to drop at 7:05 p.m.

As a bonus for attendees, it’s Friday, which means there will be half-price brews from Genesee available before the game.

For tickets to Friday’s game, click here.

For the team’s full schedule, click here.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses A.I.