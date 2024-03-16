An update on the plans for former Richford Hotel

News10NBC Saturday Today provides live breaking News, First Alert Weather forecasts, weekend entertainment options and investigative reports.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — News10NBC is hearing more about the plans for the former Richford Hotel.

The historic building on Chestnut Street has been sitting vacant for nearly 25 years. Fortunately, it looks like developers will be able to repair and rebuild. City engineers took a peek inside the space Thursday, and based on the preliminary reports, they liked what they saw.

Development isn’t scheduled to start until August, but the plan if for apartments, some office space, and retail.