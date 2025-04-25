Andrae Evans out of primary election after failing to get enough signatures

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. – The Monroe County Board of Elections has denied Irondequoit Town Supervisor Andrae Evans’ petition to appear on the primary ballot. Evans needed 500 signatures, but not all were deemed valid.

Evans was first censured in February after a 34-page report accused him of sexual harassment and retaliation against his accuser. The investigation revealed that an employee felt uncomfortable with Evans’ words and actions, leading to her resignation.

Evans also failed to secure the Democratic Party’s endorsement for the upcoming election. The Irondequoit Democratic Committee favored Councilman John Perticone, who received 36 votes compared to Evans’ 11.

Regardless of party backing, candidates must file a petition and gather signatures. Evans’ petition was challenged.

Democratic Board of Elections Commissioner Jackie Ortiz explained the petition process. “It’s a very complex process overall because there are a number of things that potentially could invalidate a page,” Ortiz said. She added that many signatures were invalid because the signers were not enrolled Democrats, which is required for the party petition.

Without a valid petition, Evans cannot appear on the primary ballot.

“They have their legal recourse, which is, three days from the determination in order to plead their case in front of a judge,” officials said. “We are also in the midst at this point, in the independent nominating phase so any candidate may also go through that process.” News10NBC’s Kristi Blake reached out to the county to see if Evans has begun this process.

Evans declined to speak on camera about the failed petition and his next steps.

Evans has stated that he never meant any harm regarding the investigation. In addition to the town board’s censures, Evans is required to complete sexual harassment training.

Monroe County’s district attorney has filed a petition to remove Evans from his position as town supervisor following the sexual harassment allegations. This matter is set to go to court in October.

