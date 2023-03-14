Andrew Cuomo could challenge Senator Gillibrand in 2024

Former governor Andrew Cuomo could be considering a bid for U.S. Senate.

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand of New York is reportedly warning donors for her re-election campaign that Cuomo may challenge her for her seat in 2024. That’s according to sources who spoke to the Daily Beast.

Cuomo has not publicly said whether he would run against Gillibrand. He resigned as governor in 2021 after an investigation by the new york attorney general’s office concluded he sexually harassed multiple women. Cuomo denied any wrongdoing.