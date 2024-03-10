Angels of Mercy hosts second annual ‘Hoedown’
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s time for a hoedown. The second annual Hoedown fundraiser for the Angels of Mercy was held Saturday.
The proceeds from the event will support the mission of Angels of Mercy — which is to educate, empower, and protect women and girls in the community.
The event in Penfield featured culinary delicacies, raffles, a live auction, line dancing, and DJ.