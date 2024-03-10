Angels of Mercy hosts second annual ‘Hoedown’

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s time for a hoedown. The second annual Hoedown fundraiser for the Angels of Mercy was held Saturday.

The proceeds from the event will support the mission of Angels of Mercy — which is to educate, empower, and protect women and girls in the community.

The event in Penfield featured culinary delicacies, raffles, a live auction, line dancing, and DJ.