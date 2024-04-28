Annual adorable alert: Duckling parade at Sisters of Saint Joseph captures hearts

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Spring has brought a delightful ritual back to the Sisters of Saint Joseph of Rochester, where a mother duck, returning for another year, has hatched 14 ducklings in their enclosed courtyard.

The staff at Sisters of Saint Joseph played a pivotal role in ensuring the new duck family’s safe journey to the great outdoors. This act of guiding the mother and her brood reflects a repeating springtime event at the location.

Last spring, the same courtyard was the birthplace to 12 ducklings, who were also escorted outside in a similar heartwarming parade. The return of the mother duck and her larger family this year highlights the courtyard’s continued attraction as a safe haven for nesting.

For local residents and nature lovers, the duck parade at Sisters of Saint Joseph has become a cherished event, symbolizing renewal and the caring relationship between the residents and wildlife at the Motherhouse.

