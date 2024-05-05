Annual Community Baby Shower aims to support growing families

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — An annual Community Baby Shower at the Thomas P. Ryan Recreation Center, offers an opportunity for new and experienced parents in the area to come together and support each other.

Hosted by Senator Samra Brouk, Sunday’s event from 1 to 4 p.m., aims to connect parents with the community, allowing them to share experiences, learn from experts, and access valuable resources for their children.

“This is a family-friendly event. So, you don’t have to worry about, you know, getting child care for once. You can bring the kids, bring the babies with you. We’ll have lunch for everyone. We have over 30 organizations who work with new families, expecting families, to offer their resources. We will also have supplies to give out, you know, whether it’s diapers, wipes, food for your little one, clothing,” says Senator Brouk.

The initiative highlights the importance of community support for families, providing a platform for parents to gain insights and advice on raising their little ones in today’s world.

