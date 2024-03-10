Annual gala benefits Goodwill’s community programs and services

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A gala benefitting the programs and services of Goodwill of the Finger Lakes took place Saturday night.

The event theme was “Elevating Community, Empowering Connections” and aimed to focus on Goodwill’s community programs and services. Those services include 211, a free and confidential 24-hour phone chat and text service.

211 connects people across Greater Rochester with a wide range of human services and resources.

“We celebrate the success of our community programs and services,” says Jennifer Boutte with Goodwill of the Finger Lakes. “Most people know Goodwill as being a store, but I always say we are so much more than a store. We are 211 lifeline. We are 988. We are a good neighbor. We’re workforce development. We’re Goodwill Vision and Enterprises. We do a lot of things, and we do them good around the community and region research.”

There was a cocktail hour, dinner, silent and live auctions, raffles, music, and dancing.