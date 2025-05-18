Annual ‘Heart Ball’ celebrates community efforts for healthier lives in Rochester

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The American Heart Association hosted their Heart Ball in Rochester, celebrating the efforts of community supporters in promoting longer, healthier lives.

The event Saturday night featured storytelling, dinner, auctions, and dancing. Many attendees had personal connections to the cause, including the event’s chairs.

“It’s important to us specifically because we have some history of heart disease and stroke in our family. Specifically my mother and my wife actually in 2018,” said Gavin Brownlie, CEO of Crosby Brownlie Inc.

Attendees saw a familiar face at the podium, as News10NBC’s Nikki Rudd hosted the event, and News10NBC was a media sponsor.

