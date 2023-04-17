Annual registration for NYS motorcyclists expires April 30

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles is reminding motorcyclists to renew their annual registration, which expires on April 30.

Motorcycles must be inspected every year at a DMV-licensed station for safety purposes. Customers should look for a blue and orange or blue and gold sign reading “Official NYS Motorcycle Inspection Station.” You can search for a list of inspection stations here.

The registration deadline comes as more motorcyclists are riding with the warm spring weather. If the registration is expired for more than a year, you will have to register it at a DMV office or by mail. Otherwise, you can submit your renewal online here.