Annual run supports Strong’s Patient Transplant Fund

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester River Run 5K is back to raise money for those going through the process of an organ transplant.

The race is hosted by University of Rochester Medicine and Strong Memorial Hospital at Genesee Valley Park and starts at 10:30 Sunday morning.

URMC says all the money from the race will go directly to providing a heart, liver, kidney, and pancreas to transplant patients — giving them financial help before and after surgery. Aside from raising funds, the event also hopes to raise awareness and knowledge about organ donation, and inspire people to join the donor registry.

Those who aren’t racing but still wish to contribute, can do so through this link.

Runners, you may want to throw a light rain jacket in your bag before you head out. Meteorologist Alex Bielfeld say there could be a few light sprinkles Sunday morning.