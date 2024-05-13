Another RPD patrol car involved in a crash overnight

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Another Rochester Police officer was taken to the hospital after a crash overnight.

The most recent crash happened when the officer’s patrol car was turning from Lyell Avenue onto Saratoga Avenue and hit another car. The crash happened just before 9 p.m. on Sunday. The officer had minor injuries and the other driver was not injured.

That crash took place on the same day that three officers were taken to the hospital following two crashes involving drunk drivers. One crash happened around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday on Walnut Street near Jay Street. The other happened around 3:45 a.m. at the intersection of Lyell and Dewey avenues.

Before that, an officer was hit by a stolen Kia on Tuesday morning on South Goodman Avenue, making a total of five officers injured in less than a week. During a chase that happened after the officer was hit, two RPD cars were damaged.