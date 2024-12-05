Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield reverses policy forcing customers to pay out-of-pocket for anesthesia

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield customers can breathe a sigh of relief. The company has reversed a controversial policy that would have required customers to pay out-of-pocket for some anesthesia costs.

Governor Kathy Hochul said that her administration successfully pushed Anthem to change its stance. She sent the following statement to News10NBC:

“Last night, I shared my outrage at a plan from Anthem to strip away coverage from New Yorkers who had to go under anesthesia for surgery. We pushed Anthem to reverse course and today they will be announcing a full reversal of this misguided policy.

“Don’t mess with the health and well-being of New Yorkers — not on my watch.”

The original policy stated that if a surgery took longer than expected, Anthem would not cover the anesthesia costs for the additional time in most cases.

