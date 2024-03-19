Body found in Highland Park Reservoir

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department’s SCUBA Team is working to recover a body found in the Highland Park Reservoir.

Officers were alerted to the body in the reservoir around 8 a.m. on Tuesday. RPD says the body appears to be an adult. RPD is still looking into the circumstances around the body.

RPD has been in contact with the City of Rochester Water Bureau, which has tested the drinking water. The bureau says there aren’t any safety issues with the drinking water.