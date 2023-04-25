Aqueduct Reimagined in downtown breaks ground on Tuesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The plan to transform the historic Erie Canal Aqueduct and the Broad Street Bridge in downtown Rochester will break ground on Tuesday.

It’s one of the dozens of projects part of the Roc the Riverways to create a more pedestrian-friendly area around the Genesee River. The Aqueduct Reimagined is one of the largest projects and will take five years to complete.

The city’s website for Aqueduct Reimagined says the project will create a gathering place and improve the area’s connectivity for the Genesee Riverway Trail. It also involves transforming the Broad Street Bridge into a public space by removing the vehicle deck. After that, workers will build out the riverfront promenades to connect the Broad Street Bridge directly to Court Street and East Main Street.

New York State has committed $9.5 million to the project through the Department of Transportation. The groundbreaking is happening at 11 a.m. on East Main and Graves streets.

The aqueduct was built in 1842 to carry the Erie Canal across the Genesee River. Then, the aqueduct was repurposed for part of the subway in Rochester that ran from 1927 to 1956. After that, the Broad Street Bridge was built over the aqueduct.

Some other projects for Roc the Riverways include renovating the Pont de Rennes Bridge and Rundel Library North Terrace as well as building High Falls Terrace Park and Genesee Gateway Park.