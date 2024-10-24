Armed robbery in Rochester sparks police chase, ending with crash and injured woman

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A woman is being treated for injuries after a police chase ended in a crash near Lux and Clairemount streets Thursday afternoon.

Police say they responded to an armed robbery around 1:30 p.m. on Hollenbeck Street. Officers say a suspect fled the area in a car after the robbery and was later seen by officers near North Clinton Avenue and Norton Street.

As officers tried to stop the car, they say it kept driving — that’s when the chase started.

The car eventually crashed near Lux and Clairemount streets. During the chase, a police patrol car got in a crash with an uninvolved car near North Clinton Avenue and Avenue D.

A suspect in the robbery was arrested. The driver of the car, a Rochester woman, was brought to Rochester General Hospital with minor injuries.