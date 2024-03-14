At least two people taken by ambulance after house fire on Lewis Street
Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Crews battled a fire at a house on Lewis Street, about a block away from the Rochester Public Market, on Thursday morning.
News10NBC’s photojournalist saw at least two people being taken away by an ambulance just after 1:30 a.m. We’re working to learn more about their condition.
Several fire trucks were called to the scene. We’re reached out to the Rochester Fire Department to learn more.