Attention high school seniors: Apply to SUNY and CUNY schools for free now through Nov. 15

ALBANY, N.Y. — Starting Monday, October 21, application fees for both SUNY and CUNY schools will be waived.

The SUNY system is waiving up to five application fees per student through November 3. CUNY application fees will be free from November 4-15 for students applying as freshmen.

For a list of participating schools, click here.

This will be the second year they have offered the waived fee, with more than 50 private colleges and universities participating as well.

