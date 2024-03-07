Author of book ‘Poverty by America’ speaks at Rochester event

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — An author held a talk on Wednesday night about poverty in America and how political policies have failed to address it.

Matthew Desmond, the author of the book “Poverty by America” was the keynote speaker at an event organized by the Rochester Monroe Anti-poverty Initiative.

News10NBC sponsored the event and our very own Deanna Dewberry served as the emcee.

The book argues that the United States has more interest in preserving and maintaining the wealth of the rich than eliminating poverty. The author calls for policies that would give poor people more power in the workplace and the housing market. The author also sees hope in a resurgence of unions and tenants rights’ movements.