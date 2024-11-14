Automotive Recyclers Association taps Rochester’s Eric Wilbert as president

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A Rochester resident has been appointed to lead an International Trade Association.

Eric Wilbert, from Wilbert’s Premium Auto Parts in Rochester, has been named president of the Automotive Recycler’s Association. Wilbert has decades of experience in the industry, having worked for his family’s business, which was founded in 1952.

“The ARA has been advocating on behalf of the professional automotive recycler for over 80 years, it is my privilege to be a part of the Executive Committee and continue this legacy,” said Wilbert in his first remarks as Association President. “I am honored and humbled to serve our membership and the industry during my year as President.”

In addition to his new role, Wilbert also serves as a board member for the Automotive Recyclers Association of New York.

