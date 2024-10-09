‘Avant Garde a Clue’ music festival kicks off in Rochester

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A week full of wild and out-there music has begun in Rochester. The “Avant Garde a Clue” music festival held its first night of performances at 75 Stutson Street on Monday night.

More than 25 acts are performing 15-minute sets every day, showcasing a wide array of musical styles. The festival runs through Sunday.

“The purpose of it is to expose as many human beings as possible to the unknown and have them explore deeper so that they can find more within themselves and create further- I want it to inspire people,” said Adam Arritola, the founder of Avant Garde A Clue.

And if you want to get your mind expanded on a budget, you’re in luck. The whole thing’s free.

