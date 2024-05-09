Avelo Airlines will begin flying from Rochester to South Carolina

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Avelo Airlines will make its first non-stop flight on Thursday morning from Rochester to South Carolina’s Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport.

The airline will fly this route on Thursdays and Sundays every week, with one-way fares starting at $77. Avelo will also fly from the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport to the Raleigh-Durham International Airport.

County Executive Adam Bello said the airline will help to create a synergy with the Rochester area and upstate South Carolina, which both have abundant outdoor recreation, entertainment, and top universities.

Avelo announced that it would come to Rochester shortly after Frontier Airlines announced that it would no longer fly out of the Rochester airport.