Police: Baby who was abducted in Schenectady dies

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A baby who police say was abducted in Schenectady and found on the campus of the company General Electric has died, reports our Capitol Region NBC affiliate WNYT.

Halo Branton, who was just shy of 11-months-old, was pronounced dead on Sunday at Ellis Hospital. She was abducted at 12th Street and Campbell Avenue in Schenectady on Saturday evening, prompting an Amber Alert.

WNYT reports that its still unclear how Halo ended up on the General Electric property, if she was still alive when police first found her, and what her cause of death is. Police have no one in custody and are still investigating.