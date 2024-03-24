Bachelors auctioned off to benefit cancer support services

Bachelors auctioned off to benefit cancer support

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Twenty-three of Rochester’s most eligible bachelors agreed to be auctioned off, in a fundraiser for Cancer Support — Community Rochester.”

The bachelors suited up in tuxes, walked the runway, and presented roses to the highest bidder on their date package.

All of the money raised stays in Rochester. It goes to Cancer Support — Community Rochester’s free emotional support services for people and families impacted by cancer.

“We have 400 wonderful people packed in here tonight, all to help us raise money to support people with cancer, support them through their journey with different programs to help them with their mental health and their physical health, and make sure they know that they are loved throughout their journey,” said Conor, co-chair of the auction.

This was the auction’s 14th year.