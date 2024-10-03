Backpacks, purses banned in Rochester’s new East End party zone; clear bags allowed
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department shared new details about the “Special Event Zone” in the East End, including the zone’s bag policy.
According to RPD, bags like backpacks, purses, fanny packs, and patterned plastic bags are not allowed inside the zone. However, clutch purses and clear, plastic bags are permitted. Medical bags and diaper bags are also allowed but expect them to be searched.
The city implemented the 21-and-over zone last weekend following a shooting at a Monroe Avenue bar.
RELATED:
- Rochester sees drop in shootings; Mayor Evans credits emergency order
- Businesses and patrons weigh in on age, traffic restrictions in East End district on Saturdays
A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.