Barbie opens in Rochester-area theaters; Strong Museum will hold Barbie fashion show

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The much-anticipated Barbie Movie opened in theaters in the Rochester area and across the nation on Thursday afternoon.

Tinseltown in Gates sold more than a thousand tickets to Barbie. Some people at Tinseltown showed up in pink Barbie outfits and others dressed up as Ken.

Thursday was also the premiere of Oppenheimer, a movie about a physicist who contributed to developing the first nuclear weapons during the Manhattan Project. Both movies are expected to be big box office hits.

Movie-goer Dominick Solberger: “Its always great when there’s a lot of people. There were a lot more people than I thought there would be for a 10:50 p.m. showing. A good amount of people are turning out to the movies. Its always awesome to see after the past couple years.”

Movie-goer Kurt Schultz: “I woke up. I had this whole Barbie brunch planned. I made myself pink French toast, pink mimosas, and seeing both back-to-back. This a holiday for me.”

The Strong National Museum of Play is holding a fashion show this weekend to celebrate the release of The Barbie Movie.

The fashion show inside the Paychex Theatre starts at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 22 and Sunday, July 23. Guests can meet the Barbie models afterwards, pose for photos, and receive autographs.