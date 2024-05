FAIRPORT, N.Y. — One person’s trash could be your next treasure.

The annual Fairport Yard Sale Weekend kicked off Friday and runs all weekend long. Neighbors across the village are selling anything and everything — alongside food trucks and plenty of lemonade stands.

All the vendor locations for each day of the sale are available through this link.

It runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.