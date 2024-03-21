‘Baseball’s Back Bash’ at Innovative Field postponed to March 29

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Red Wings’ “Baseball’s Back Bash” set for Thursday night has been postponed to Friday, March 29 due to weather.

Spring has shown itself as fluffy white snow flakes and cold temps this week — not ideal weather conditions for a baseball stadium. Despite this, General Manager Dan Mason is still confident in his “50-Degree Guaruntee” for Opening Day on April 2.

Fans can look forward to listening to a local cover band, enjoying $2 draft beers and some Zweigle’s hot dogs, and partaking in some fun inflatables set up around the stadium. And of course, Spikes, Mittsy, and Mac will be there.

The team store will also be open for fans to take a look at the new merchandise for 2024.