UPDATE: Batavia Police caught robbery suspect

UPDATE: Batavia PD said they caught the suspect.

BATAVIA, N.Y. — Police are looking for a man suspected of robbing the Key Bank on Main Street in Batavia on Monday.

The robbery happened around 9:35 a.m. Batavia Police say the suspect passed a note to the teller demanding cash. Officers say he arrived and left on a black-colored bicycle last seen heading west on Main Street

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the suspect to call the Batavia Police Department Det. Jason Ivison at (585)-345-6312.