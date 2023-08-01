Batavia Police is stepping up patrols after recent shootings

BATAVIA, N.Y. — Police in Batavia are stepping up patrols after several recent shootings.

The police chief and city manager sent a letter to the community saying they’re enhancing their neighborhood enforcement teams to get guns and drugs off the street.

The city also says they are partnering with outside agencies like the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police. Here is the full letter:

“Three incidents of shots fired in the City of Batavia over the last few months is certainly not the norm here. We want residents to know that the City of Batavia Police Department is taking a number of steps to protect our community.”

“We will be enhancing the current Neighborhood Enforcement Teams (NET) to respond to neighborhood issues in our efforts to get guns and drugs off the street and put criminals in jail. The City will commit dedicated resources to this initiative including personnel and equipment. We will partner with outside agencies such as the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office, the State Police, along with other local, state and federal partners.”

“We also will be calling on the Governor’s Office to allocate resources to the City in response to the recent incidents of gun violence. Individuals who illegally use guns will be apprehended and brought to justice. If you commit a crime, especially with a gun, you will be caught, you will be arrested and you will be convicted. Batavia is a small and tight knit community where neighbors look out for each other and support our police officers.”

“We would be remiss if we did not recognize the hard work and dedication of the men and women of the Batavia Police Department and who in these incidents not only put their lives on the line to protect and serve our community, but quickly apprehended the individuals responsible for these crimes. We ask you to be vigilant and if you see anything suspicious to immediately call 911. Our Police Department is here to protect and serve our community. You are a vital partner in these efforts.”