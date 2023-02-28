Batavia Police: Two men recently released from jail lead officers on chase

BATAVIA, N.Y. — Batavia Police say two men just released from jail led officers on a chase through two counties.

The case started just after 2:30 p.m. on Monday in Batavia after officers were called for a stolen car report. Officers say that after they spotted the car, it took off, hit another car, dodged multiple attempts to deploy spike strips, and ultimately crashed into a dumpster on Sokol Drive in Attica.

Evan Vanskiver, 31 of Brockport, and Adam Montes, 38 of Hamlin, are facing grand larceny charges.

Batavia Police say they were both released from the Genesee County jail on Sunday after another larceny investigation due to the state’s bail reform laws.