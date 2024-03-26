Batavia residents will get change of assessment notices in the mail in April

BATAVIA, N.Y. — Batavia residents will get their change of assessment notices mailed to them starting on Monday, April 1.

The notices will come with instructions to request an informal review, how to obtain forms, and where to get information. If residents don’t agree with the assessments and can offer proof, they can file for a challenge.

Informal reviews will be held in April and appointments are required. Starting April 1, you can find more information about the reassessments online here.

The City of Batavia says it makes the assessments by running each property through an appraisal software system that compares the home’s style, square footage, year built, bedrooms, baths, lot size, and other factors against the data of recent home sales. Then, officials will do a field review to determine the full market value.