Batavia stabbing suspect caught in NYC, faces charges

BATAVIA, N.Y. — A man is facing charges after police say he broke into a home and stabbed a man inside.

Daquan J. Butler, 28, is facing assault, burglary, criminal possession of a weapon, and endangering the welfare of a child charges after police say he broke into a house on Liberty Street in Batavia on August 25, and stabbed a man inside.

There was a child inside the house during the stabbing.

U.S. Marshalls found Butler in New York City and brought him back to Batavia where he was arraigned and brought to the Genesee County Jail.