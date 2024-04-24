Batavia store clerk stands ground against knife-wielding would-be robber

BATAVIA, N.Y. — A Batavia man is facing charges after an attempted robbery at a local gas station turned awry.

Batavia Police say Adam Shipwash, 44, went into a Mobil gas station on East Main Street, armed with a knife and threatened the clerk on duty, demanding money.

The clerk refused to hand over any cash to Shipwash, and Shipwash left.

Shipwash is charged with attempted robbery and criminal possession of a weapon.

