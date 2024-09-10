Batter up: Red Wings host Home Run Derby with Damar Hamlin as emcee

Taylor Liberti News10NBC

Home Run Derby Tuesday night at Innovative Field

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Batter up! The Red Wings is hosting a Home Run Derby Tuesday night, and you may recognize a few faces.

Bills safety Damar Hamlin is emceeing the event at Innovative Field, and News10NBC’s Mat Mlodzinski planned to swing for the fences. (Don’t expect a stellar performance, Mat says he hasn’t picked up a baseball bat in over 10 years.)

The event started at 6 p.m. Over 50 participants of all different skill sets will swing their bats.

The point system is based off of how far the batter hits the ball.