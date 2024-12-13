‘Be Well’ initiative offers stress relief tips for New Yorkers

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The New York State Office of Mental Health is taking a significant step to help people manage stress and trauma with the launch of a new public awareness campaign.

The campaign, called “Be Well,” aims to provide people with simple and accessible coping strategies. It includes a dedicated website and an advertising campaign to reach a broad audience.

“Mental wellbeing plays such a vital role in our overall physical health,” State Department of Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said. “Reduced stress and anxiety levels are proven to contribute to a reduced risk for certain chronic illnesses like cardiovascular disease and can help ease symptoms for those living with these illnesses. Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, the BeWell campaign will reach more New Yorkers who are struggling with the burden of trauma, stress and anxiety and will raise awareness about education and resources that are available to help individuals achieve optimum mental and physical health.”

According to the National Institute for Mental Health, a few small moments of self care each day play a big role in stress management. These can include:

30 minutes of exercise

Getting enough sleep

Relaxing activities like breaking exercises or meditation

Practice gratitude

To explore and learn more about the Be Well campaign, click here.

If you are struggling or experiencing suicidal thoughts, call New York State’s crisis lifeline at 988.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses A.I.