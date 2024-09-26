‘Bee A Hero Day’ fundraiser aims to support families at Rochester Ronald McDonald House

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — News10NBC is partnering with 92.5 WBEE for the annual “Bee A Hero Day” Friday to raise money for the Rochester Ronald McDonald House. The house offers support to families whose children are undergoing critical care in Rochester.

News10NBC’s Hailie Higgins talked to one of those families, the Greens, who live two hours away in Allegany County. When 17-year-old Genevieve crashed some farming equipment, she was rushed to Golisano. That was August 9, and she hasn’t left since.

Her family has been staying at the Ronald McDonald House. They’re taking one of the 24 rooms that provide a quiet place to sleep, just minutes away from Genevieve’s hospital bed. They also take advantage of the house in the hospital itself, which has coffee and snacks in the living room, and seven rooms for families who need to be steps away from their child at all times.

Molly Green tells Hailie that no one wants to be at the house, but having all those resources from day one gives her a place to just breathe. Like so many families, their lives were uprooted. Molly hasn’t been to work since it happened. So paying for a hotel, food, gas, and everything else on top of medical bills would have been out of the question.

“I can come over in the mornings and I can shower and I can get an hour of quiet, I can get food I can chat with the staff who are just beyond amazing. It’s a respite. It’s a respite,” Molly Green said.

You can hear the rest of her story and learn more about Bee A Hero Day Friday on News10NBC Today. Plus, we’ll have live coverage all day at the fundraiser.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.