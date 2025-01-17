Beware: Ontario County scammers posing as sheriff deputies

ONTARIO COUNTY, N.Y. — The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office is alerting residents about a potential scam targeting the community.

Officials say scammer are posing as sheriff deputies or sergeants, and then contact people claiming they have missed a court appearance or jury duty. The scammers then demand payment for supposed fines.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, these scammers are asking for payment through Apple Pay or PayPal.

The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office emphasizes, “We will never ask for payment over the phone.”

If you receive such a call, deputies say to hang up without paying, and call the sheriff’s office.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses A.I.