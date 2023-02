FARMINGTON, N.Y. — New York State Police are investigating a deadly crash in Farmington on Wednesday involving a car and bicyclist.

State police responded to State Route 332, south of Route 96 in Farmington, just after 8:30 a.m. Troopers say the driver was heading south when a cyclist crossed from the northbound lanes into the path of the southbound car.

The victim died from their injuries and the victim’s identity has not yet been released.