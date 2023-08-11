Bicyclist struck during cycling event in Yates County has died

MILO, N.Y. — An 81-year-old bicyclist who was struck by a car during a cycling event in Yates County died from his injuries on Thursday.

The Yates County Sheriff’s Office says David Bialosky of Pittsburg was struck on Tuesday, July 25 during the Bon Ton Roulet, a seven-day bike tour through the Finger Lakes. The crash happened around 2:15 p.m. on State Route 54 and Bath Road in the Town of Milo.

Bialosky was rushed to Strong Hospital and received treatment before he moved into hospice care. The driver was ticketed for failing to yield the right of way.

Deputies are investigating the crash.