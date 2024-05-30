Big Bounce America brings world’s biggest bounce house to Rochester

GREECE, N.Y. — Rochester is this weekend’s host of The Big Bounce America, set to bring an action-packed experience to Grace and Truth Park. Organizers claim the event is bigger, better, and bouncier in 2024.

Starting on May 31, the event will include inflatable obstacles, sports arena, and a bounce house over 24,000 square feet — the world’s biggest bounce house.

For a full list of attractions, click here.

Tickets are separated into categories depending on ages and experience levels. Those can be purchased through this link.