Billboards will honor students who received the Do the Right Thing award

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Billboards across the area will honor the nine students in Monroe County who received the Do the Right Thing award for their brave actions, generosity, and kind deeds.

The billboards will be on 490 Eastbound by Alexander Street, 104 West by Hudson Avenue, 390 south, near the Rochester airport, and 490 west near Rockwood Street. Each winner will be featured individually, and the displays will run through March 24.

Nominations are open year-round for the Do the Right Thing Award. Any student in grades K-12 in a Monroe County school is eligible for a nomination. The good deed must have occurred within one year of the nomination. Anyone over 18 years of age can submit a nomination form including family, friends, school staff, and coaches.

The Rochester Police Department has held The Do the Right Thing awards since 1995. You can learn more about nominating a student here and here about the winners good deeds here.