Bills at Colts: Quarter-by-quarter takeaways

INDIANAPOLIS — The Buffalo Bills have made their way to Indianapolis for their Week 10 matchup against the Colts. Though Amari Cooper and Keon Coleman will not take the gridiron Sunday, the Bills are likely eyeing a win.

First quarter

The Buffalo Bills received the opening kickoff and picked up a first down on their first play from scrimmage. Josh Allen targeted wide receiver Curtis Samuel on the outside and Samuel evaded a would-be tackler to get across the sticks. The drive stalled shortly after a pair of zero-yard runs from Allen that sandwiched a screen pass to Khalil Shakir for seven yards before punting.

The Colts offense took the field and on their first play, Joe Flacco surveyed left and didn’t see Taron Johnson staring right back at him. The Bills nickelback picked off Flacco’s pass, reversed fields, and scored his second-career pick six as the Bills took a 7-0 lead.

Indianapolis got the ball back and marched 30 yards on five plays before converting a 4th & 1 inside Buffalo territory. The Bills then made it back-to-back possessions with an interception as defensive tackle Austin Johnson came up with a screen pass intended for Jonathan Taylor.

The Bills went 42 yards on nine plays, the longest play came from a James Cook run that went 20 yards on 3rd & shot. Buffalo settled for a field goal from the Colts 11-yard line.

Indy responded with a Jonathan Taylor run that went for 59 yards, but the Colts couldn’t get anything else done only accruing another two yards on the drive as a field goal made it 10-3 Bills.

The Bills offense once again showed promise, driving 42 yards on seven plays before Allen missed a wide-open Dalton Kincaid deep on a 3rd & 3. Buffalo then opted to go for it on fourth down, failing to convert and turning the ball over on downs. The Bills lead 10-3 heading into the second quarter.

Second quarter

The Colts took over at their 28-yard line, converted on a 3rd & 7 to put them at midfield then picked up another 16 yards with a pass to Alec Pierce. Indy’s offense continued to gash the Bills defense, picking up eight yards on a pass to Josh Downs then a 13-yard run by Taylor. Buffalo contained Taylor on the following play for just three yards, then held him for no gain on second down to force a 3rd & 7. Flacco’s pass fell incomplete by Bills cornerback Rasul Douglas was called for Illegal Contact, giving the Colts a first down. Tyler Goodson scored a touchdown from two yards out as Indy tied the game 10-10.

Bills offense took a page out of the Colts’ first-quarter offense as Josh Allen threw an interception on the first play of their ensuing drive.

Buffalo’s defense gave up a big run from Taylor before settling down and holding the Colts to a field goal, giving Indianapolis their first lead of the game.

On the following kickoff, Bills returner Brandon Codrington fumbled the ball but offensive lineman Alec Anderson fell on top of the ball underneath a pile. The Bills then drove 70 yards on eight plays, highlighted by a Mack Hollins 16-yard catch on 2nd & long followed by a 34-yard pass to Dawson Knox. Josh Allen put the exclamation point on the drive with a 13-yard scamper to put the Bills on top 17-13.

The Colts’ offense neared a first down on their next drive but were forced to punt coming up a yard short in their territory.

With 1:18 to go in the half, the Bills took over. Buffalo picked up six yards, was pushed back five thanks to a Dion Dawkins false start, and picked up another seven yards to face a third down before the Colts took a timeout. The Bills went back to Ty Johnson on third down for an eight-yard completion. Buffalo threw back-to-back incompletions before Allen roamed out to his right on 3rd & 10, unloading a ball deep to Mack Hollins who slid, catching the ball at the Colts 29-yard line.

Tyler Bass came in to kick his second field goal of the game, nailing a 47-yarder to give the Bills a 20-13 lead at the break.