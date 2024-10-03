Bills block party coming to East End October 27

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Bills Mafia, Buffalo doesn’t have to have all the fun. The East and Alexander Associated is hosting a Bills Block Party for the Bills-Seahawks matchup in Rochester’s East End.

The party kicks off at noon on October 27, and will include music, food, and TVs outside for fans to catch the game. Proceeds from the party will benefit local nonprofits, and $1 from every ticket will go towards Wilmot Cancer Institute.

If, for some reason, you aren’t a Bill fan there will be other 1 p.m. games shown on the TVs outdoors.

The Bills game will kickoff at 4:05 p.m. EST. The party runs from noon to 9 p.m. Pre-sale tickets are available now, and can be purchased through this link. General admission costs $3, and the party is open to all ages.