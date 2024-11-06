Bills bolster defensive line, re-sign familiar faces Jordan Phillips and Quinton Jefferson

The Buffalo Bills have added a pair of familiar faces, signing defensive tackles Jordan Phillips and Quinton Jefferson.

Jefferson, 31, was released by the Browns on Tuesday. Phillips, 32, was cut by the Cowboys after playing in just two games this season.

Jefferson, a nine-year veteran, played 16 games for the Bills in 2020 with four starts and three sacks. This season, Jefferson played in Cleveland’s first five games but became a healthy scratch over the last four weeks.

The reunion with Phillips marks his third stint with the Bills, having played in Orchard Park from 2018-2019 and again from 2022-2023. Phillips played in the first two games before being put on the Injured Reserve with a wrist injury.

In his 54 games as a Bill, Phillips has 13.5 sacks and 85 tackles.

“They haven’t played a lot, either of them with their old clubs,” said Bills head coach Sean McDermott. “So we gotta see if they’re in shape and fit to play and just take it one step at a time.”

“Been keeping our eye on [Jefferson] as he’s going on his journey over the last couple of seasons,” McDermott said.

“I give them credit, players that have left here wanting to come back is a great sign of our team, of our culture,” McDermott said.

These moves come one day after the trade deadline and two days after defensive end Dawuane Smoot was added to Injured Reserve where he’ll spend at least the next four games. Rookie defensive tackle, DeWayne Carter, was added to the IR after the Bills week eight tilt against the Titans, meaning he is out for at least the next three games.

The Bills are back in action on Sunday against the Colts with a kickoff scheduled for 1 pm in Indianapolis.